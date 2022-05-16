Kerala model Sahanaâ€™s death: Cops say prima facie evidence suggests suicide

Model and small-time actor Sahana was found dead at her residence in Kozhikode and her family expressed doubts that her husband and in-laws might be involved.

news Crime

The death of Kerala model Sahana was caused by suicide, according to the initial findings of the police department based on prima facie evidence of the forensic report. Confirming it, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sudersan said that further investigations are underway to ascertain the reason behind the suicide. The 21-year-old was found dead at her residence in Parambil Bazar in Kozhikode on her birthday, May 12.

The police, on May 14, collected evidence related to the case from their house at Parambil Bazar. Sahanaâ€™s husband Sajjad was taken to the house during the evidence collection and he was asked to narrate the sequence of events leading to her death.

Sahana, who is a native of Cheruvathur in Kasaragod, has acted in several jewellery ads and got married to Sajjad around one-and-half-years ago. Sajjad, who was previously employed in Qatar, started living with Sahana in a rented house in Kozhikode cityâ€™s Parambil Bazar a few weeks ago.

Sahanaâ€™s family has alleged that Sajjad was behind her death as he used to allegedly harass and torture her over money and other matters. Meanwhile, her brother Bilal said that Sajjadâ€™s mother should also be investigated, as he suspects she had a role in it.

Reacting to this, on May 15, Sunday, Sajjadâ€™s mother told the media that she had no contact with Sahana since the couple moved out on January 25, and added that problems began to emerge in Sahana and Sajjadâ€™s relationship just a week into their marriage. She also refuted Sahanaâ€™s motherâ€™s claim that the family was given 25 sovereigns of gold as part of the dowry. Sajjadâ€™s mother also said that if he had committed the crime, he should be punished.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.