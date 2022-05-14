Kerala model Sahana’s death: Cops collect evidence from her house

The 21-year-old was found dead at her residence in Parambil Bazar on her birthday, and her husband has been taken into custody for investigation.

news Crime

Kerala police, on Saturday, May 14, collected evidence related to the death case of Sahana, a young model and actor from Kozhikode. The police brought Sahana’s husband Sajjad to their rented house during the evidence collection and asked him to narrate the sequence of events leading to her death on May 12, on her 21st birthday. Sahana, a native of Cheruvathur in Kasargod, has acted in several jewellery ads and married Sajjad around one and half years ago. Sajjad, who was previously employed in Qatar, started living with Sahana in a rented house in Kozhikode city’s Parambil Bazar a few weeks ago.

The owner of the house that the couple were staying in said that Sajjad shouted for help saying Sahana was not responding. The house owner rushed to the couple’s house and found an unconscious Sahana lying on Sajjad’s lap, he then called the police. Police arrived and it was in their jeep that she was rushed to the medical college and declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Sahana’s family expressed disbelief over her death and alleged that she was murdered. “She used to cry all the time saying they were torturing her. He used to get drunk and create trouble. His parents and sister were also torturing her, then I suggested that they move to a separate house. Even after that my daughter told me that he was behaving badly with her and wanted money. The 25 sovereigns of gold that we gave had been used. She had wanted to meet us on her birthday,” Sahana’s mother had told mediapersons and alleged that Sajjad would not let Sahana see her family or invite them to the house.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K Sudarshan had told TNM that there were arguments between the couple over Sajad turning up late on her birthday. “According to the husband, he found her dead inside the bathroom after that,” he said and added that the police found a plastic rope in the bathroom. “But we don’t know if that is enough to die by suicude. We are investigating,” the police official said.

Sahana’s brother Bilal, speaking to Manorama News, said that Sajjad’s mother should also be investigated. “While the initial reason for her death in the postmortem report is said to be suicide, there are many suicide cases where it was later found to be murder. Though the investigating officers are honest, there are also these instances. There are injuries and scars on her body. So we have doubts about her death and that his mother had some role in this,” he alleged.

