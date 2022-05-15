Kerala model’s death: Accused husband’s mom says son must be punished if he was involved

Sahana’s mother-in-law said that she had no contact with her son or daughter-in-law for the past few months, after the couple moved to a separate home.

Days after model and small-time actor Sahana was found dead at her residence in Kerala’s Kozhikode, her husband Sajjad’s mother told the media that she was not involved in the incident. While Sahana died by suicide on Friday, May 13, her family alleged that Sajjad was behind her death as he used to allegedly harass and torture her over money and other matters.

Sahana celebrated her 21st birthday on May 12 and returned along with Sajjad to their apartment in Parambil Bazar, after which she was found dead in the bathroom at around 1 am on May 13. The couple’s neighbour rushed to their house after hearing Sajjad’s screams, and the police were called. Sahana was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead. Sahana and Sajjad had been married for 1.5 years. Sahana appeared as a model in several jewellery ads while Sajjad was employed in Qatar. Upon his return, the couple lived with his family. However, Sahana began to complain to her family that Sajjad and his parents and sisters allegedly tortured her. A few weeks ago, the couple moved to their own place on Sahana’s mother’s suggestion.

Sajjad’s mother told the media that she had no contact with Sahana since the couple moved out on January 25. “We had no contact. My phone number was blocked. I saw my son only once or twice after he left home,” she said. She also added that problems began to emerge in Sahana and Sajjad’s relationship just a week into their marriage. “The life here didn’t agree with her, she couldn’t adjust,” Sajjad’s mother said.

She further claimed that she was the one who asked the couple to find their own place. “Once I found Sahana with a knife after they had a fight. So I told my son that they can’t stay at our place, I didn’t want to go to jail. I asked them to go live separately with the income they had,” she said.

She refuted Sahana’s mother’s claim that the family was given 25 sovereigns of gold as part of the dowry.

Reacting to Sahana’s family allegations that Sajjad had murdered her, Sajjad’s mother said, “If he committed the crime he should be punished. But if you ask if I had a role in it, I had absolutely no contact with them.”

On Saturday, a police team went to Sahana and Sajjad’s residence to collect evidence. They had also brought along Sajjad and asked him to narrate the sequence of events that occurred on the night of Sahana’s death. Assistant Commissioner of Police K Sudarshan had told TNM that there were arguments between the couple over Sajjad turning up late on her birthday.

Sahana’s brother Bilal had told the media that Sajjad’s mother should also be investigated. “There are injuries and scars on her body. So we have doubts about her death and that his mother had some role in this,” he alleged.

