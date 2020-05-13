Kerala Class 10, Plus One and Plus Two exams to be held between May 26 and May 30

The exams had been postponed when the schools were closed following a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus Education

Kerala has announced the dates for SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate), Plus one and Plus Two exams; the exams will begin on May 26. The exams had been postponed as schools were closed owing to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

SSLC Mathematics exams will be held on May 26, Physics on May 27 and Chemistry on May 28. The exams will be held in the afternoon.

The first exam for class XI is that of Entrepreneurship Development for the students under the Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) scheme.

On May 27th, Music, Accountancy, Geography, Social Work and Sanskrit Sahithya exams will be held. On May 28, Economics exam has been scheduled for. These exams will be held in the morning.

Physics, Philosophy, English, Literature and Sociology exams will be held on May 29. On May 30 Chemistry, Gandhian Studies and Anthropology exams will be held. The exams will be held in the afternoon.

Entrepreneurship Development (VHSE) exams will be held on May 26 for Plus two students.

Biology, Geology, Sanksirt Sastra, Electronics, Communicative English Statistics and Par three languages will be held on May 27. Business Studies, Psychology, Electronic Service Technology (Old) and Electronic Systems will be held on May 28.

Exams of History, Islamic History and Culture, Computer Applications, Home Science and Computer Science will be held on May 29. Mathematics, Political Science and Journalism exams will be held on May 30.

The exams will be held in the morning. The official announcement regarding this will be out soon.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday had said that various entrance exams under the higher education department in the state will be conducted between June and July.

