COVID-19 pandemic: Kerala suspends SSLC, Class 12 and university exams

The SSLC and Class 12 exams were underway, with only three exams remaining for each of the classes.

In yet another move to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kerala government on Friday issued a directive to stop the ongoing Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Class 12 board examinations. Various ongoing university exams have also been postponed.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have already postponed their Class 10 and 12 board exams. Though the state had declared a closure of educational institutions a week back, exams from Class 8 and upwards to colleges were not postponed.

The SSLC and Class 12 exams were underway, with only three exams remaining for each of the classes. But considering the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the state board examinations now stand suspended till further notice. The office of Minister for Education C Raveendranath confirmed to TNM that the exams have been suspended for now.

Of the various universities in the state, only the Kerala Agricultural University had already cancelled examination for the students due to fears of spread of COVID-19. A major section of school students, parents and even college students have been demanding that the exams must be postponed.

But till Thursday the state government’s stand was that there was no immediate need to cancel the examinations. The decision to suspend the exams was taken following a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. There was also strict direction from the Centre in the last two days that all exams should be halted.

The Ministry of Higher Education Department on Wednesday had issued directions to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to postpone all examinations till March 31.

Twenty-five people in the state, including two foreigners, are under treatment for COVID-19. More than 31,000 people have been kept under observation in total in the various districts in the state.

