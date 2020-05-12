Kerala entrance exams to be held in June-July: CM announces dates

From June 1, online classes for schools will also begin in the state, CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced.

Coronavirus Education

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday announced that entrance exams for various courses in the state will be held between June and July. The decision regarding the dates was taken by the state higher education department which hold various entrnace examinations.

The Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical examinations popularly abbreviated to KEAM, will be held on July 16. The examination will consist of two papers, which candidates will attempt in the morning and evening of June 16. KEAM candidates living outside Kerala and who have registered at exam centres in other states will be given another chance to change their exam centres to one within the state. This chance will be given in June, Pinarayi added.

Exams for the third and fifth (final) year of Bachelor of Legislative Law or LLB in the state will be held online on June 13 and 14 respectively. On June 21, KMAT or Kerala Management Aptitude Test for admissions to various MBA schools in the state for two-year management programmes will be held online. On July 4, the entrance exam for the three year Master of Computer Application (MCA) course in various colleges in the state will be held. The exam will again be held online.

The CM also announced that this year, special entrance examinations for lateral entry into engineering colleges from polytechnic institutes will not be held. Instead, the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) will decide admissions by factoring in the marks of candidates.

Meanwhile, for polytechnic students, polytechnic colleges close to their houses will be arranged for examinations. The state has decided to conduct final semester examinations for polytechnic colleges in the first week of June.

Pinarayi also added that schools will begin online classes in June.

“By June 1, we will begin online classes for schools. A decision will be taken later on when normal functioning of schools can begin,” he added.