Karnataka Minister K Sudhakarâ€™s wife and daughter test positive for coronavirus

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakarâ€™s father had on Monday tested positive for coronavirus following complaints of cough and fever.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar's wife and daughter have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The minister took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"Test results of our family members have come. Unfortunately, my wife and daughter have tested positive for #Covid19 and are undergoing treatment," the minister tweeted on Tuesday morning.

He said he and his two sons have tested negative.

The development comes a day after Sudhakar's father PN Keshava Reddy, who is 82 years old, tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday. His father was admitted to the hospital with complaints of cough and fever. The family had come into contact with the domestic help of the minister, who also tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to a hospital.

In April, Sudhakar was quarantined along with three other ministers for coming in contact with a journalist who had COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The Karnataka Medical Education Minister had been given charge of looking after the COVID-19 pandemic in Bengaluru. K Sudhakar is a trained medical doctor, and has taken charge over the pandemic situation in Bengaluru, after the Chief Minister asked sitting Health Minister B Sriramulu to look after the COVID-19 situation in the rest of the state.

Parts of Bengaluru have gone back into lockdown mode after a rise in new cases emerged within a week in Bengaluru.

Karnataka reported 249 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Monday evening, taking the total number of cases in the state to 9,399 and the death toll to 142. The current active cases in the state stands at 3,523.

With inputs from PTI