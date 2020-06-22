CM BSY orders strict lockdown measures for selected areas in Bengaluru: Full details

In a meeting with cabinet members and senior officials on Monday, it was also decided to open fever clinics in every ward in Bengaluru.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

In wake of the rising number of coronavirus patients in Bengaluru post Unlock 1.0, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa chaired a meeting on Monday morning and decided that strict lockdown measures will be implemented selectively in places with a high incidence of COVID-19 cases.

The lockdown restrictions will be implemented strictly in areas with clusters which have reported a higher number of cases, starting with areas such as KR Market, Siddapura, VV Puram, Vidyaranyapura and Kalasipalya. It was also decided to seal the adjoining streets, from where the cases are reported.

While VV Puram and SK Garden have 18 coronavirus patients undergoing treatment each, Sampangi Rama Nagar has 13 patients, and Siddapura has 11 patients. Dharmaraya Swamy Temple (Kalasapalya) ward has nine active cases, according to the BBMP bulletin issued on Sunday. These are the wards with the highest number of patients undergoing treatment.

"Boundaries will be defined and this will be a complete lockdown in these areas," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told TNM. According to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, these areas will be totally sealed and maximum testing will be done here.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials said Commissioner BH Anil Kumar will issue an order for the reinforced restrictions accordingly, later in the day. In the coming days, more areas will be sealed, if cases increase.

The CM insisted that the alarming rise of cases can only be contained only if preventive measures are strictly enforced. It was also decided that stringent action will be taken against those who violate quarantine, and an FIR will be filed against them, if necessary.

CM Yediyurappa asked officers to maintain hygiene and provide other basic amenities to the people who were quarantined in social welfare hostels and other government institutions.

The CM also instructed the Karnataka COVID-19 War Room to give real-time information on availability of beds in various hospitals across the state and city so that affected persons can avail treatment without losing any time. A decision was also taken to open fever clinics in all wards in the city.

Further, with the government facilities fast filling up, officials were directed to fix rates for treatment of COVID-19 patients in private hospitals.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Chief Secretary to Government TM Vijayabhaskar, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Vandita Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Health Department, Jawaid Akhthar and other senior officers were also present at the meeting with the CM.

Currently, Bengaluru cumulatively has 1,279 COVID-19 cases (837 active) with most of the recent cases having no relevant travel or contact history. Only 53 out of the 198 wards in the city have reported no COVID-19 patients.