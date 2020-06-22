Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K's father tests positive for coronavirus

Earlier in the day, Sudhakar had said that his father had been admitted in a hospital with complaints of fever and cough. He has now tested positive for the virus.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K confirmed on Monday that his 82-year-old father PN Keshava Reddy had tested positive for coronavirus.

"My father's COVID19 test has come out positive. Anxiously waiting for reports of other family members. Praying for speedy recovery of my father," Sudhakar K said on social media.

ನನ್ನ ತಂದೆಯವರ ಕೋವಿಡ್ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ವರದಿ ಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸೋಂಕು ದೃಢಪಟ್ಟಿದೆ. ಕುಟುಂಬದ ಇತರೆ ಸದಸ್ಯರ ವರದಿಗಾಗಿ ಆತಂಕದಿಂದ ಕಾಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ನಿಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರ ಹಾರೈಕೆ ಇರಲಿ.



My father's COVID19 test has come out positive. Anxiously waiting for reports of other family members. Praying for speedy recovery of my father. — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) June 22, 2020

My 82 years old father has been admitted in hospital with complaints of fever & cough. He has undergone Covid19 test as well. We anxiously await results. Need your prayers and blessings.. — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) June 22, 2020

82-year-old Keshava Reddy earlier worked as a teacher and later became the president of Chikkaballapur zilla panchayat.

Other members in Sudhakar's family, including his wife and two children, have been swabbed and tested. Sudhakar too has been swabbed and tested for coronavirus and the results are yet to come.

Days into the pandemic, Sudhakar was given the responsibility of managing the COVID-19 crisis in Bengaluru. The responsibility in the rest of the state was handed to Health Minister B Sriramulu. This decision was taken by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa after the two ministers sparred over the responsibility of managing the COVID-19 crisis.

Sudhakar is the MLA from Chikkaballapura constituency and he joined the BJP in 2019 after resigning as the MLA from the Congress. He was among 17 legislators who resigned, paving the way for the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government to collapse. After joining the BJP, he contested from Chikkaballapura constituency in the bye-elections and was handed the Medical Education portfolio in the cabinet.