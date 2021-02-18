Karnataka Legislative Council bye-election to be held on March 15

The bye-election was announced following the demise of SL Dharmegowda who had passed away last year.

The Election Commission of India has announced that the bye-election to the Karnataka Legislative Council would be held on March 15 for one seat. The bye-election is being conducted to fill up the vacancy to the seat held by the former Deputy Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council, SL Dharmegowda, who had passed away last year.

The Election Commission has also mentioned that the notification for the bye-election would be issued on February 25 and the last date for filing the nominations is March 4. The last date for the withdrawal of the nominations for the bye-election is March 8. The election would be held on March 15 from 9am to 4pm, with MLAs voting. Counting of the votes would be done by 5pm on March 15 and the bye-election to the Legislative Council would be completed by March 18.

The Election Commission has also issued a few guidelines to be followed during the election process such as masks should be worn by everyone during any election related activity and also that thermal scanning of all the persons should be carried out. Sanitizers should be made available at all locations, at the entry of the hall or rooms which are being used for election purposes.

SL Dharmegowda was a leader in the Janata Dal(Secular) party and had been a member of the Legislative Council since 2018. He was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Council on June 4, 2018. He was found dead near the railway track on December 29, 2020.. The Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said last month that a preliminary inquiry into the death of Dharmegowda was going on and that necessary action would be taken based on the report submitted. He had also added that the exact cause of his death could be determined after the completion of the investigation.