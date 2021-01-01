Probe into Karnataka Council Dy Chairman's death ongoing, action will be taken: Min

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had earlier called for a high-level probe by an independent agency into the matter.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that a preliminary inquiry into the death of the state’s Legislative Council Deputy Chairman SL Dharmegowda was underway and that necessary action will be initiated based on the report submitted. He said that the ongoing investigation required time. Speaking to reporters, he said, “The police are conducting a preliminary investigation regarding the post-mortem report, note recovered and circumstantial evidence. Further action will be initiated based on the findings of the investigation.”



Bommai also added that after the completion of the investigation, the exact cause (of death) can be determined. Dharmegowda (64) was a member of Legislative Council from Janata Dal-Secular. He was found dead on a rail track in Chikkamagaluru district in the wee hours on Tuesday. Police sources claimed that he died by suicide.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called for a high-level probe by an independent agency into the matter. Bommai in response said that they have taken the order seriously. Several political leaders including JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and SL Bhoje Gowda (JDS MLC), who is also Dharmegowda’s brother, expressed apprehensions that the turn of events at the Council on December 15 might have led Gowda to take such a drastic step. They said he was 'deeply pained'.

According to reports, Gowda has referred to the incident of the Legislative Council in a note that was recovered. Dharmegowda was at the centre of high drama in the Council in December, which saw BJP, JDS and Congress members hurling abuses and pushing each other over a row pertaining to a no-confidence motion against Chairman K Pratapachandra Shetty.

During the ruckus, Gowda was pulled down from the Chair (Chairman's seat) by some Congress MLCs. They accused him of occupying it as Deputy Chairman, against the rules, as part of the BJP's plan to unseat Chairman Shetty, who is from the Congress.



(With PTI inputs)