Karnataka Council Deputy Chairman SL Dharmegowda found dead, suicide suspected

Dharmegowda was found dead near railway tracks in Chikmagalur in the early hours of Tuesday.

news Death

Deputy Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council SL Dharmegowda was found dead near railway tracks in Chikmagalur on Tuesday. Confirming the same to TNM, Chikmagalur Deputy Superintendent Prabhu D said, "Unfortunately, the Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council is no more. We are investigating the case and we are suspecting that he died by suicide." Some reports suggest that a note was also recovered. Further details are awaited.

The 65-year-old is survived by a wife and two children. SL Dharmegowda was born in Chikmagalur. The MLA was a member of the Janata Dal (Secular) and had been a member of the Legislative Council from 2018. He assumed office on June 4, 2018.

Earlier this month, Dharmegowda was manhandled by Congress legislators when a Council session was underway and marshals had to be summoned to intervene, even as BJP MLCs tried to pull him back into his chair amidst a commotion. The Congress MLCs were protesting against a no-confidence motion moved against Chairman of the Legislative Council Prathap Chandra Shetty, and had alleged that the Deputy Chairman forcibly occupied the chair.

Several senior politicians offered their condolences to his family.

Expressing his shock over the death, former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader HD Devegowda tweeted, "It is shocking to hear the news that Dharmegowda died by suicide. He was a calm and decent man. This is a loss for our state. May god grant strength to the bereaved family."

ವಿಧಾನಪರಿಷತ್ ಉಪಸಭಾಪತಿ ಹಾಗೂ @JanataDal_S ಮುಖಂಡರಾದ ಎಸ್.ಎಲ್. ಧರ್ಮೇಗೌಡರು ಆತ್ಮಹತ್ಯೆ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ಸುದ್ದಿ ಕೇಳಿ ಆಘಾತವಾಗಿದೆ. ಸಜ್ಜನ, ಸನ್ನಡತೆಯ ಉಪಸಭಾಪತಿಗಳನ್ನು ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡದ್ದು ನಮ್ಮ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ನಷ್ಟ. ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬ ಹಾಗೂ ಬಂಧುಮಿತ್ರರಿಗೆ ಈ ನೋವು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ಭಗವಂತ ನೀಡಲಿ. — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) December 29, 2020

Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa expressed his grief over the untimely demise of Dharmegowda. In a statement, he said that it was "very unfortunate and shocking". He also spoke about the role that Dharmegowda played as Deputy Chairman in the Council and offered his condolences to the leader's family.