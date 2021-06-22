Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce asks CM Yediyurappa to allow indoor shooting

The KFCC said that the sets of films that were partially shot before the lockdown was announced are lying unused.

news Sandalwood

Karnataka Chief Minister on Monday, June 21, announced a series of relaxations in the lockdown, including reopening of dine-in restaurants and metros. The state also allowed outdoor shooting of films and television serials. However, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) appealed to the state government on Monday to allow indoor shooting to resume as well. The KFCC, headed by DR Jayaraj, wrote a letter to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in this regard.

“We have permission to shoot outdoors, however, we now request permission to shoot indoors as well. The sets that were erected in the studios are getting damaged, therefore, we make the appeal with urgency,” the KFCC said. Apart from the sets getting damaged, the KFCC mentioned in the letter that the workers of the Sandalwood film industry were in duress during the pandemic, and should be allowed to resume work.

In the letter, the association expressed gratitude for being allowed to resume shooting in outdoor settings. However, they said that many films have been already partially shot, and several crores have already been invested in them. The sets are being damaged from disuse, which is why the KFCC made its request. “The filmmakers have already invested crores in shooting the films indoors as well as outdoors. In the last lockdown, in keeping with government guidelines, films were being shot. We request an opportunity to resume shooting indoors again,” the letter read.

The letter also raises the issue of loss of livelihood for many workers associated with the industry. “The Film Chamber requests you to consider our appeal to resume shooting for the films since it will give back employment and means of earning a livelihood to those workers associated with the industry,” the letter said. The film chamber has assured that, if permission is given to resume indoor shooting, all COVID-19 appropriate behaviour will be followed.

Jayaraj told TNM, “CM Yediyurappa has assured that he will mull over the matter and has assured that he will resolve the issue.”