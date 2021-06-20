Karnataka lockdown: Bengaluru Metro operations to resume from June 21

Karnataka has eased restrictions in 16 districts including Bengaluru Urban. These guidelines will remain in force from 6 am on June 21 to 5 am on July 5.

news Tramsport

With Karnataka easing restrictions in 16 districts in the state, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced that metro services in Bengaluru will resume from June 21 on both the Purple and the Green lines. According to a statement released by BMRCL on Saturday, the trains will function on weekdays in two phases â€” from 7 am to 11 am and then from 3 pm to 6 pm. Metro services, which were suspended on April 28 due to the second wave, will remain closed on the weekends in view of the weekend curfew, the statement added. The statement also said that the train frequency will be five minutes, which will be revised depending on the passenger traffic.

Passengers of Namma Metro will only be allowed to travel using smart cards. Cash transactions will be permitted for the purchase of the smart cards and top-up at stations. Thermal scanning of all passengers will be done at the entry of the metro station. Face masks and physical distancing is mandatory on the station premises and on the trains. One step will be kept vacant while using escalators and only 4 persons will be permitted to use the lift on station premises at a time. To ensure physical distancing on the trains, alternate seats will be kept vacant and passengers will be required to stand at the yellow strip markers in trains and at stations.

Karnataka on Saturday announced the easing of restrictions in 16 districts including Bengaluru Urban. These guidelines will remain in force from 6 am on June 21 to 5 am on July 5. There will be a weekend curfew in place from 5 pm on Fridays to 5 am on Mondays. Night curfew will continue to be imposed from 7 pm to 5 am. Hereâ€™s what else has been allowed in Bengaluru:

All shops, without any distinction between essential and non-essential goods/services, will be allowed to function outside containment zones from 6 am to 5 pm, strictly adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour. However, air-conditioned shops, air-conditioned shopping complexes and malls are not permitted to function.

Hotels, restaurants, eateries, bars and clubs will be allowed to function from 6 am to 5 pm for dining services but only with 50% capacity. No liquor will be served. Home delivery will be permitted 24x7. However, hotels, restaurants, eateries, bars and clubs with air-conditioning will not be allowed to operate. Pubs are also not allowed to function. Hospitality services (like lodging, resorts, etc) are allowed to function with 50% of its occupancy, strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour.

Parks will be open from 5 am to 6 pm for walking and jogging but no group activities will be permitted. Non-air-conditioned gymnasiums will be allowed to function with 50% of their capacity. Taxis and auto-rickshaws are permitted to operate and can carry a maximum of 2 passengers only

Outdoor film or television-serial related shooting has been permitted, strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour. All construction activities or civil repair works, including shops or establishments dealing with construction material, have been permitted outside containment zones, adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour.