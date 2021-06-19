Karnataka announces lockdown relaxations in Bengaluru, 15 other districts

Shops and hotels will be allowed to open till 5 pm.

The Karnataka government on Saturday further relaxed the lockdown restrictions from Monday, June 21 in 16 districts including Bengaluru Urban where the positivity rate was less than 5%. The 16 districts are Bengaluru Urban, Uttara Kannada, Belgaum, Mandya, Koppal, Chikkaballapur, Tumkur, Kolar, Gadag, Raichur, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadgir, Bidar. The following rules, which have been announced come into effect from Monday for two weeks until July 5.

UPDATE: Dharwad has been added into the list of districts which will be allowed the stated relaxations.

- Shops open till 5 pm.

- Hotels open till 5 pm for dine-in at 50% capacity (without AC and excluding alcohol)

- Outdoor film shooting, sports (without spectators) are allowed.

- Buses and metro allowed to operate at 50% capacity

- Lodges, resorts, gyms allowed to operate at 50% capacity

- Government/private offices allowed to operate at 50%

In the 13 districts, with a test positivity rate between 5-10 %, the guidelines mentioned in the June 11 order will apply. These 13 districts are Hassan, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Bangalore Rural, Davanagere, Kodagu, Dharwad, Bellary, Chitradurga and Vijayapura districts. In Mysuru district alone, where the positivity rate is over 10%, the lockdown relaxations will continue as it is with essential stores open only till 10 am.

The new lockdown rules will be in effect until July 5. The statewide night curfew and weekend curfew will remain as it is. The night curfew will be in place from 7 pm to 5 am everyday and the weekend curfew will be from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday. Bus transport will be limited to 50% capacity in the state.

Educational institutes, religious places, shopping malls, theatres, pubs, amusement parks etc are not allowed to open yet, as per an announcement by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. He urged residents in the state to continue following COVID-19 protocols.