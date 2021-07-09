Kannada comedy-drama â€˜Ikkatâ€™ to stream on Amazon Prime as part of Prime Day celebrations

Set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, â€˜Ikkatâ€™ revolves around an unhappy married couple, forced to stay together during lockdown.

Amazon Prime Video announced on Friday, July 9, that popular Sandalwood actors Nagabhushan and Bhoomi Shettyâ€™s Kannada movie Ikkat will be streaming on the OTT platform, as a part of its Prime day celebrations. Written, edited and directed by Esham and Haseen Khan, comedy flick Ikkat will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 21.

A Pawan Kumar Studios film and a Rocket Science Entertainment Production, Ikkat is a story set against the backdrop of the lockdown. The word Ikkat means â€˜congestionâ€™ or â€˜to be in a tight situationâ€™, bearing a resemblance with the lockdown. The story revolves around an unhappy married couple who are on the verge of getting a divorce, but are forced to spend time with each other when a nationwide lockdown is announced due to the pandemic. Touted to have relatable lockdown experiences, the film is likely to give viewers some good laughs. In addition to Nagabhushana and Bhoomi, the film also features RJ Vikki, Sundar Veena, Anand Ninasam and Naveen Chethana in pivotal roles.

As a part of the prime- day celebrations, Amazon Prime Video will also be streaming other movies including Fahadh Faasilâ€™s Malayalam political-thriller Malik, acto r Aryaâ€™s Sarpatta Parambarai whi ch will be released in both Tamil and Telugu, as well as Farhan Akhtarâ€™s Hindi sports drama Toofan.

Watch the trailer of â€˜Ikkatâ€™ here:

Popular Hollywood movies such as Judas & Black Messiah and Tom & Jerry will have a digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 25 and July 10 respectively. American biographical drama film, Judas & Black Messiah is based on the betrayal of socialist and activist Fred Hampton (played by Daniel Kaluuya), chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party, Chicago, by FBI informant William Oâ€™ Neal (played by Lakeith Stanfield).

The OTT platform kickstarted the Prime Day celebrations with a three-part musical special featuring award-winning artists Billie Eilish, H.E.R and Kid Cudi.