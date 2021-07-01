Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Malik’ to release on OTT

The political-thriller was initially slated for theatrical release on May 13 this year, marking the festival of Eid.

Actor Fahadh Faasil’s most- anticipated political drama, Malik, is all set to premiere on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video. Helmed by C U Soon fame director Mahesh Narayanan, the movie will release on July 15. Sharing the news with fans, Amazon Prime Video wrote, “fafa is our maseeha Meet #MalikOnPrime July 15.” The political drama stars actors Fahadh, Biju Menon, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan and Vinay Forrt in pivotal roles. Fahadh will be essaying the role of Sulaiman Malik in the film. Fans are eager to watch the actor’s performance since Fahadh had to undergo massive physical transformation in order to prepare for the role. His look from the promo and trailer videos, have gone viral on social media.

The film was initially slated for theatrical release on May 13, marking the festival of Eid. However, in view of the second wave of coronavirus, producer Anto Joseph decided to skip theatrical release and opt for OTT premiere instead. In a statement to the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), Anto Joseph cited that the films will be able to recover production costs only if 100% occupancy is permitted in theatres. Given that there is no assurance whether the restrictions would be removed once the lockdown is lifted, production houses might face economic hurdles. Producer Anto Joseph also announced earlier that actor Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Cold Case will have an OTT release, and the movie came out on June 30.

The ensemble cast of Malik also includes other actors such as Maala Parvathi, Dileesh Pothan, Divya Prabha, Salim Kumar, Indrans, Jalaja, Sarath Kumar and Sudhi Koppa in supporting roles.

Sanu John Varughese is the cinematographer for the venture, while Santhosh Raman was in charge of production design. Sushin Shyam has composed the background score and soundtracks for Malik. Govind and Sree Sankar have handled the sound design for the project. The movie is expected to be filled with high-octane action sequences since stunt director Lee Whittaker was roped in to handle the action choreography for the film.

Watch the trailer of ‘Malik’