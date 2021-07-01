Actor Fahadh Faasil’s most- anticipated political drama, Malik, is all set to premiere on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video. Helmed by C U Soon fame director Mahesh Narayanan, the movie will release on July 15. Sharing the news with fans, Amazon Prime Video wrote, “fafa is our maseeha Meet #MalikOnPrime
The film was initially slated for theatrical release on May 13, marking the festival of Eid. However, in view of the second wave of coronavirus, producer Anto Joseph decided to skip theatrical release and opt for OTT premiere instead. In a statement to the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), Anto Joseph cited that the films will be able to recover production costs only if 100% occupancy is permitted in theatres. Given that there is no assurance whether the restrictions would be removed once the lockdown is lifted, production houses might face economic hurdles. Producer Anto Joseph also announced earlier that actor Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Cold Case will have an OTT release, and the movie came out on June 30.
The ensemble cast of Malik also includes other actors such as Maala Parvathi, Dileesh Pothan, Divya Prabha, Salim Kumar, Indrans, Jalaja, Sarath Kumar and Sudhi Koppa in supporting roles.
fafa is our maseeha ✊
Meet #MalikOnPrime July 15#FahadhFaasil #NimishaSajayan #JojuGeorge #VinayForrt #DileeshPothan #DivyaPrabha #SanuJohnVarghese #SanalAman #DineshPrabhakar #ParvathyKrishna @IamAntoJoseph @AJFilmCompany @maheshNrayan #SushinSyam pic.twitter.com/4NcljRiJa3— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 1, 2021
Sanu John Varughese is the cinematographer for the venture, while Santhosh Raman was in charge of production design. Sushin Shyam has composed the background score and soundtracks for Malik. Govind and Sree Sankar have handled the sound design for the project. The movie is expected to be filled with high-octane action sequences since stunt director Lee Whittaker was roped in to handle the action choreography for the film.