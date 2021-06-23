Kangana Ranaut’s ’Thalaivi’ gets 'U' certificate for Tamil release

‘Thalaivi’ is based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and stars actor Kangana Ranaut in the lead.

Flix Kollywood

The Tamil version of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movie Thalaivi, which is the biopic of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, has been given a ‘U’ certificate. Vibri Media, one of the production houses bankrolling the movie, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the news with fans. They also announced that the censorship certificate for the Telugu and Hindi versions will be out soon. “The most awaited #Thalaivi (Tamil) Censored with , Hindi & Telugu Versions to be censored soon,” the tweet read.

The film was slated for release on April 23. However, the theatrical release of the movie was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Since the film has been made in multiple languages, we would like to release it in all languages on the same day. But with an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though our film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone release of Thalaivi,” the makers announced on social media.

The trailer of the film was released on March 23 this year, marking Kangana Ranaut’s 34th birthday. The 2 minute and 59 seconds trailer of the movie featured well-known instances from late actor and politician Jayalalithaa’s life and tracked her transition from the world of cinema to the world of politics.

Helmed by filmmaker Vijay, Thalaivi will be released in three languages including Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. Actor Arvind Swami has essayed the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran.

Ahead of the trailer release, actor Kangana Ranaut spoke about the physical transformation she had to undergo in order to prepare and shoot for the role, in a social media post. “One day to go for the trailer launch of #ThalaiviGaining 20 kgs and loosing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever (sic),” the tweet posted by team Kangana Ranaut on March 22 read.

ALSO READ: From saree torn to accident: 10 incidents from Jayalalithaa's life in 'Thalaivi' trailer