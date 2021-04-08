Kamal Haasan tried to hit reporter with walking stick, alleges Coimbatore Press Club

Coimbatore Press Club has demanded an apology from Kamal Haasan.

“Are you showing your true face, Mr Kamal Hasan?” asks Coimbatore Press Club in a Facebook post. The Coimbatore Press Club has on Wednesday condemned Makkal Needhi Maiam(MNM) chief Kamal Haasan for allegedly trying to hit Sun TV reporter Mohan at the Government College of Technology, Coimbatore on Tuesday - the day of polling.

A picture of Kamal Haasan raising his walking stick has gone viral. The picture, however, did not feature the reporter. According to Coimbatore Press Club, the reporter was videographing Haasan arriving at a polling station in Coimbatore South constituency from where he is contesting.

The club has alleged that the actor-turned-politician had obstructed the reporter demanding him not to shoot the video and attempted to hit the reporter with his walking stick. “Though the reporter was luckily not injured, it would have been worse if the edge of the stick hit his neck by chance,” read the Facebook post which was addressed to Kamal Haasan. The club said that the MNM chief’s conduct had created a shock among journalists in Coimbatore.“This is seemingly a reflection of authoritarianism. You will have to face the legal consequences for this act”, the post added.

The club has demanded an open apology from Hassan for his act failing which it would take legal action against him. MNM activists were not available for their version. Haasan has been using the walking stick after he had surgery on his leg.

In the Tamil Nadu Assembly election that was held on April 6, Kamal Haasan contested from the Coimbatore South constituency for the first time. His rivals include Mayura Jayakumar of Congress and Vanathi Srinivasan of BJP.

Congress candidate Mayura Jayakumar took to Twitter to condemn Kamal Haasan. “I came to know that a Sun TV reporter was reportedly attacked by Kamal Haasan and I condemn the incident. Kamal Haasan has to apologise for the incident”.