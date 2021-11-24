Kamal Haasan 'recovering well' from COVID-19, daughter Shruti Haasan shares

The actor-politician is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai.

Flix Coronavirus

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president and actor Kamal Haasan is on the path to recovery after testing positive for the coronavirus, his actor-daughter Shruti Haasan said on Wednesday, November 24. Kamal Haasan, who on Monday, November 22, shared his diagnosis with fans and followers on social media, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai.

Shruti Haasan on Wednesday expressed gratitude towards well wishers for their prayers and also gave an update about her father's health on Twitter. "Thank you for all your wishes and prayers for my fathers health. He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon!!" she wrote on the microblogging site

In a brief statement Monday, Kamal Haasan had said he experienced "mild cough" following his return from the United States of America. The 67-year old actor-politician, who celebrated his birthday on November 7, continues to be involved in filmmaking and television shows as well. His upcoming projects include Lokesh Kanagaraj's action film Vikram, which also stars popular Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, and marks Kamalâ€™s 232nd film.

Also, Haasan also hosts reality TV show Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 on Star Vijay channel.

Recently, he also announced that he will foray into the fashion industry with his new brand, KH House of Khaddar. He launched a new line of the brand to members of the media as well as a few chosen guests at a special event in Chicago on November 15, which is why the actor had travelled to the US. The brand reportedly aims to promote khadi, and also has a signature fragrance.

