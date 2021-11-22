Kamal Haasan tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital as a precaution

The actor, who recently celebrated his 67th birthday, shared that he has been isolated in hospital as a precaution.

news COVID-19

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday, November 22, took to Twitter to share that he has tested positive for coronavirus. On Twitter, he shared that he had a cough upon his return from the United States, and got himself tested. The actor, who recently celebrated his 67th birthday, shared that he has been isolated in hospital as a precaution. He asked people to stay safe and take precautions, adding that the pandemic is still around.

The actor has been busy with a few projects. He is currently hosting the fifth season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil. Recently,he also announced that he will foray into the fashion industry with his new brand, KH House of Khaddar. He launched a new line from the brand to members of the media as well as a few chosen guests at a special event in Chicago on November 15, which is why the actor had travelled there before revealing that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The brand reportedly aims to promote khadi, and also has a signature fragrance.

"I had mild cough following my return from the USA. When I tested, the coronavirus infection was confirmed. I have isolated myself in hospital. Everyone should be on guard realising that the COVID-19 spread has not faded," Haasan said in a tweet.

Kamal Haasan celebrated his 67th birthday on November 7. He received birthday wishes from several personalities of both the film industry as well as politics. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was among the first to wish the Haasan. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also wished the actor, saying, “We are proud of your precious contributions to our cinema and culture.”

On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Vikram had revealed the first glimpse of the film. Vikram, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and popular Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraaj and marks Kamal’s 232nd film. The first look of the action thriller garnered over 10 million views in less than 24 hours of its release.

With IANS inputs