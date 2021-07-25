Kamal Haasan and Logesh Kanagaraj are all praise for Fahadhâ€™s â€˜Malikâ€™

Fahadh, who is joining Kamal Haasan and Logeshâ€™s film â€˜Vikramâ€™, was appreciated for his performance and Mahesh Narayanan was praised for his directing.

Flix Entertainment

Malik, the newest Malayalam film streaming on Over-the-top platform Amazon Prime Video, and its lead actor Fahadh Faasil has won praise from veteran star Kamal Haasan and Tamil filmmaker Logesh Kanagaraj. Mahesh Narayanan, the director of Malik, was also appreciated for his directorial style and the making of the film. Fahadh was lauded for his exceptional performance. The film's producer Anto Joseph shared the news on social media on Sunday with a photo of Fahadh and Mahesh standing with Kamal Haasan and Logesh.

"The film would have reached another level if it had been released in theatres, said director Logesh Kanagaraj. Ulakanayakan (a title used for Kamal Haasan) and Logesh Kanagaraj congratulated Fahadh and Mahesh Narayanan at Kamal Haasan's office in Chennai. Both of them watched Malik during a break amid the shooting of their film Vikram," Anto Joseph wrote in a post on Facebook.

Fahadh is starring in Kamal Haasan's Vikram, a much anticipated Tamil film directed by Logesh, which also features renowned actor Vijay Sethupathi. A black and white poster of the three actors, sporting grave expressions, got a lot of attention when it was released a few days ago. All three actors seem to have been aged for the poster.

A day earlier Fahadh shared a selfie with Kamal Haasan, presumably on joining the sets of Vikram. The film began shooting days ago, and photos of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Logesh on the sets were circulated online.

Fahadh and Vijay Sethupathi have earlier come together in the Tamil film Super Deluxe. However, the two did not share the screen in the film.

Vikram is produced by Kamal's production house Raj Kamal Films International. Girish Gangadharan is doing the cinematography and Philomin Raj the editing. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the movie.

Interestingly, Kamal Haasan played the lead in a 1986 film of the same title, which was an action spy movie directed by Rajasekhar. The film was an adaptation of a novel titled Vikram, written by Sujatha. The upcoming Vikram is not connected to its 1986 namesake; however, a title teaser released last year used a remixed version of the theme song 'Vikram' from the earlier film.

Also read: â€˜Malikâ€™ review: Mahesh, Fahadh and Nimisha deliver a complex political drama