Kamal Haasan admitted to Ramachandra hospital in Chennai with fever

Sources from Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre confirmed to TNM that the actor-politician was admitted on Wednesday, November 23, after developing symptoms of fever.

Kollywood star Kamal Haasan was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SRMC) in Chennai on Wednesday, November 23. Sources from SRMC Porur confirmed to TNM that the 68-year-old actor was admitted for a routine check-up on Wednesday, after he had symptoms of fever. According to a press statement issued by SRMC on Thursday, the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief was admitted to the hospital with mild fever, cough and cold. “He is recovering well and will be discharged in a day or two,” the statement said.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Indian 2, the sequel of the hit 1996 movie Indian starring the actor in the lead and directed by Shankar. The film has been in the production stage for over two years due to unprecedented delays. An accident on the sets of the film killed three people and injured many in February 2020. The coronavirus outbreak once again forced the makers to halt production.

Director Shankar and Lyca Productions, the production banner bankrolling the film, had a tussle over the unfinished project and its budget. Lyca had moved to court in April last year, seeking an injunction against Shankar for starting other new projects before completing Indian 2. The Madras High Court had directed both the parties to amicably resolve the issue among themselves. As per media reports, the team resumed the shoot for Indian 2 in September this year.

Kamal Haasan will be seen as Senapathi, reprising his role from the first film. The ensemble cast of Indian 2 includes actors Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nedumudi Venu and Delhi Ganesh. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the background scores and soundtracks for the film. Rathnavelu is on board as the cinematographer for the venture, while the script is penned by Jeyamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar.

Kamal is also the host of popular Tamil television reality show Bigg Boss.