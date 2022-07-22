Kallakurichi death: Madras HC orders parents to collect body from cops, not delay case

The court also constituted a team of three experts from JIPMER in Puducherry to consolidate the two postmortem reports and come out with their own report in one month.

news Court

The Madras High Court on Friday, July 22, ordered the family of the Class 12 student who died in Kallakurichi, to accept her body which is currently in police custody, and asked the parents not to draw the case out further. The court was hearing a plea by the Tamil Nadu government, seeking direction to the parents to collect the student’s mortal remains and conduct the last rites. The High Court bench ordered the parents to collect the body no later than 11 am on Saturday, July 23, failing which police action would be taken. The parents have agreed to collect the body between 6 am and 7 am on Saturday.

The family of the Kallakurichi Class 12 student, who died by suicide on July 12, has alleged foul play in their daughter’s death, and their request for a doctor of their choosing to be in the team conducting the second postmortem was denied by the Supreme Court. However, in some relief to them, the Madras High Court on Friday also appointed a team of three doctors from Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) to study the two post-mortem reports and submit a report of their own in a month’s time.

The Class 12 student’s father had alleged that the report of the second post-mortem had been tampered with and that he was not allowed to attend the procedure. The police submitted to the court that the post-mortem procedure was recorded on camera, and that the second autopsy did not reveal anything new. The court reprimanded the girl’s father for trying to delay the case, and ordered her family to accept their daughter’s body, which is currently in police custody.

Read: Second autopsy conducted in my absence: Kallakurichi student’s father to SC

The Madras High Court on July 18 had ordered a second post-mortem to be conducted by Dr Geetanjali from Villupuram government hospital, Dr Juliana Jayanthi from Trichy GH, Dr Gokulanathan from Salem GH and retired Dr Santhakumari, a forensic science expert. The girl’s father moved the Supreme Court with a plea that the second post-mortem be put off for a while and a team of doctors of his choice be allowed to conduct the autopsy. He also alleged that it was done in “undue haste” and in a “shabby manner”. The apex court refused the stay and the autopsy was conducted.

Read: Kallakurichi school damaged after violent protests, students to be moved

The student was found dead in her hostel at the Kanimayoor Sakthi Matriculation school in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district. While the school claimed that this was a suicide, her parents have alleged foul play in her death and began protesting outside the school. However, on July 17, the situation escalated to violence with several vehicles and buildings burnt. Since then, the police have arrested two teachers at the school who allegedly “tortured the student and drove her to suicide,” as per a note found in the girl’s room after her death.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.