Kallakurichi death: CB-CID uses dummy body test to match injuries

The case was handed over to the CB-CID by DGP Sylendra Babu after violence broke out during protests on July 17.

news Kallakurichi student death

CB-CID officials have begun their investigation into the death of a Class 12 student in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district. On Tuesday, July 19, a team of the crime branch officers led by CB-CID Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque inspected the premises of the school, including the site where the student’s body was found. The officers conducted a dummy body test, wherein they used a life-sized mannequin resembling the deceased student to match her injuries with the version of events given in the police complaint.

The student was found dead in the hostel premises of the Kanimayoor Sakthi Matriculation school during the early hours of July 13. Her family had alleged foul play behind her death while the school maintained that it was a case of suicide. After severe protests on July 17 that ended up in arson, TN DGP Sylendra Babu handed over the case to CBCID.

The CB-CID team’s investigation went on for three hours and was video-taped. The student’s room and the place where she was found were also closely examined.

On Monday, July 18, a second postmortem that was ordered by the Madras High Court was conducted by a team of doctors – Dr Geethanjali from Villupuram government hospital, Dr Juliana Jayanthi from Trichy GH, Dr Gokularaman from Salem GH and retired Dr Santhakumar, a forensic science expert – appointed by the court. While the court allowed the girl’s father and their advocate to be present during the post-mortem, they were not present at the time of the autopsy.

The Class 12 student was found dead at her hostel premises on July 13, and a note found in her room alleged that she was “tortured” by two teachers in the school, which led to her suicide. Protests had been going on outside the school since her death but it took a violent turn on July 17. Hundreds of people gathered outside the school and clashed with the police, pelted stones, and damaged school property. Following this violence, the district’s Superintendent of Police S Selvakumar, has been transferred from his post. He will be replaced by Triplicane Deputy Commissioner of Police, P Pakalavan, the state Home Department said in an order on Tuesday, July 19.

