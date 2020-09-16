Kalidas Jayaram shares still from first film as child

He debuted in 2000 with Sathyan Anthikadâ€™s 'Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal', playing the son of his actor dad Jayaram.

Flix Mollywood

Actor Kalidas Jayaram has been very active on his social media page ever since the lockdown had begun. Recently he shared a still from his first film as a child artiste, captioning it â€˜Lil creepâ€™. He had started acting as a child, making his debut in Sathyan Anthikadâ€™s film Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal in 2000, in which he played the son of his real life dad and actor Jayaram.

Kalidas later acted in Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum, again as Jayaramâ€™s son, winning that yearâ€™s National Award for best child artiste. His first movie as an adult is Poomaram, directed by Abrid Shine.

The actor who has been active on Instagram had recently shared pictures of his dad Jayaramâ€™s workout . In another post, he wrote about growing vegetables in his garden and the curries of Onam Sadhya being a yield of this garden.

Kalidasâ€™ last release in the Malayalam film industry was Happy Sardar. The actor was seen playing the title role in this movie that will also have Bollywood actor Javed Jaffrey in an important role. Happy Sardar was written and directed by Sudeep and Geethika. The film had Siddique, Sreenath Bhasi, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shanti Krishna and Balu Varghese playing supporting roles.

The actor also has a slew of upcoming projects which includes a web series. Four leading Tamil filmmakers â€“ Gautham Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vignesh Shivn and Vetrimaaran â€“ have been roped in by Netflix to direct the Tamil anthology web series. Sudha Kongara's anthology will star Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Kalidas Jayaram and both will be making their digital debut with this Netflix film. While an official announcement is yet awaited, reports are making rounds that Kalidas plays a transgender person.

Meanwhile, his Tamil film Oru Pakka Kathai, which is long-delayed, will be premiering on OTT platform ZEE5.

In Malayalam, he has Backpackers waiting for release this year and it is in the post-production stage. The film is scripted and directed by award-winning filmmaker Jayaraj. The teaser of the film was released on Valentine's Day. From the teaser, we can make out that it will be a film on two terminally ill patients falling in love. The first look poster made it clear that the film is based on a true story.

Watch: Teaser of Backpackers

Kalidas is also awaiting the release of Jack and Jill which has reached the post-production. Directed by veteran director and cinematographer, Santosh Sivan, the filmâ€™s cast includes Manju Warrier, Esther Anil, Soubin Shahir, Nedumudi Venu, Basil Joseph, Aju Varghese and Shaylee Krishen. Sources in the know say that Jack and Jill will be a bilingual release in Malayalam and Tamil.

