‘Back Packers’ is based on a true story, confirms director Jayaraj

Kalidas Jayaram and new actor Karthika Nair play the lead actors of the film based on two cancer patients falling in love with each other.

Kalidas Jayaram’s film Back Packers, which is in the making, is scripted and directed by award winning filmmaker Jayaraj. The first look poster made it clear that it is based on a true story. The director has now confirmed this in an interview to the Times of India .

He said that he approached oncologist Dr Gangadharan to do a film about two cancer patients who meet at the hospital and fall in love. Jayaraj wanted to know more details about the disease and that’s when the doctor told him about a real life story, much like the one the director had in mind. So then he based the film on the true story the doctor told him.

The teaser of the film was launched on Valentine’s Day and shared online by actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran on his social media handle. The female lead of the film is a debut actor, Karthika Nair. Renji Panicker plays an important role in the film too.

Abhinandan Ramanujan is cranking the camera for this venture. Dr Suresh Kumar Muttath is presenting the film under the banner of Prakriti Films.

Back Packers has reached the post-production stage and its makers are expected to announce the release date officially soon.

Meanwhile, Kalidas Jayaram’s film Jack and Jill has also reached the post-production stage. Directed by veteran director and cinematographer, Santosh Sivan, the film’s cast also includes Manju Warrier, Esther Anil, Soubin Shahir, Nedumudi Venu, Basil Joseph, Aju Varghese and Shaylee Krishen. Sources in the know say that Jack n Jill will be a bilingual releasing in Malayalam and Tamil.

The film is bankrolled by the Dubai based company, Lensman Studios. Its technical crew comprises debut music director Ram Surendar with BK Harinarayanan penning the lyrics. Director Santosh Sivan is also cranking the camera for this venture with Renjith roped in for editing. Jack and Jill is slated for release this April.

