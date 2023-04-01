Kalakshetra: TN Women’s Commission says will evaluate 90 written complaints

AS Kumari met the students on Friday, March 31 after students staged a night-long protest demanding immediate action against the senior faculty members, who allegedly sexually harassed the students.

A day after her visit to Kalakshetra Foundation's Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts in Chennai, AS Kumari, chairperson of Tamil Nadu State Women’s Commission, told TNM that all necessary steps would be taken to protect the survivors, who have made allegations of sexual abuse. She visited the institution on Friday, March 31, after students staged a night-long protest demanding action on allegations of sexual harassment against four faculty members.

Speaking to TNM, she said that the State Commission for Women would evaluate around 90 written complaints received by the chair. She said that the complaints have been filed regarding various issues faced by students inside the Kalakshetra. “I will submit my report to Chief Minister MK Stalin. After his assessment, the government would direct the police for action” Kumari said.

When she met students on Friday, they demanded immediate action against a senior faculty member Hari Padman and three repertory artists Sanjith Lal, Sai Krishnan, and Sreenath, who allegedly sexually harassed them. "There was fear among students, which has faded now," she said. According to her, students from various states including West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh boldly came forward and gave their complaints. "During my inquiry with the students, all of them, including alumni of the institute said that sexual harassment was prevalent in the college since 2008," she added.

“We have received a lot of complaints from the students. But we cannot discuss them as they are confidential,” she said. When asked about the action against the three other accused mentioned by the students, she said former students of the institute have also lodged a complaint with Adyar All Women Police Station. Based on the inquiry, further action will be taken, she added.

Hari Padman was been booked by the Tamil Nadu police on Friday, March 31, under Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 (penalty for harassment of woman) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

Apart from interacting with the students on campus, AS Kumari was also in touch with the students who were travelling due to a dance performance scheduled on March 31. “I’ve given my phone number to all students asking them to reach out to me or the Commission at any time to make a complaint in case they face trouble in the future,” she said.

Few months ago, students came together and highlighted how they are treated on the campus through anonymous posts on social media platforms. The National Commission for Women (NCW) had earlier directed the Tamil Nadu DGP to initiate a probe into the sexual harassment allegations levelled against faculty members.

Despite NCW closing the case, as the victim has denied sexual harassment while she was inquired by the Internal Committee (IC), Rekha Sharma, chairperson of the National Commission for Women,visited the campus and enquired about the sexual harassment allegations on March 29. Following her visit, on March 30, students staged a protest and also boycotted exams. They stayed back on the campus where they organised a night-long protest seeking action against the accused. As the students' protest intensified, on March 31, AS Kumari reached the campus. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, while speaking in the Assembly, promised legal action against the perpetrators if the allegations were found to be true.