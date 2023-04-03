Kalakshetra case: Director Revathi Ramachandran appears before TN Women’s Commission

Women’s Commission chairperson AS Kumari said she asked Revathi about the functioning of the institute’s internal committee, its members, and the efforts taken to make students aware of its existence and functioning.

news Sexual Harassment

Kalakshetra Foundation director Revathi Ramachandran appeared before the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women on Monday, April 3, in connection with the sexual harassment allegations against four of the institute's staff members. In a press conference later, the commission’s chairperson AS Kumari said that Revathy was called for a preliminary questioning regarding the allegations and the functioning of the Internal Committee (IC) at the institute. Revathi was asked to visit the office along with Kalakshetra deputy director Padmavathy, and IC member Uma Maheshwari, as they were not available during Kumari’s visit to the campus on Friday.

Speaking at the press conference, Kumari said she asked Revathi and the others about the functioning of the IC, its members, and the efforts taken to make students aware of its existence and functioning. “I also asked them about complaints received by the IC in the past ten years, which they have said they will provide. They said while there had been no complaints against these four persons so far, three other complaints have been filed since 2018,” she said.

Kumari had earlier told TNM that both Revathi and Padmavathy have been asked to visit the Women’s Commission office because she wanted to know details regarding the IC complaints submitted by the students and its findings. “I was not able to check them during my visit to the campus as director Revathi, who is also the IC chair, was not available,” she said. She added that the commission has received around 90 written complaints, which will be looked into.

Meanwhile, Hari Padman was arrested by the Chennai police from north Chennai, and a team of police have gone to Kerala to record the statement of witnesses in the case.

Many allegations of sexual harassment have been levelled against four of the institute’s faculty members: Hari Padman, Sanjith Lal, Sai Krishnan, and Sreenath. Protesting students have also accused the institute accusing them of propagating a toxic silencing culture. While Hari Padman has been booked by the Adyar All Women Police Station under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 (penalty for harassment of woman) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, there has been no action taken so far against the other three.

