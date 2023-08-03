Judge, three-year-old daughter had narrow escape in Nuh violence: FIR

The FIR at the City Nuh police station disclosed that additional chief judicial magistrate Anjali Jain, her daughter, and a few staff members had to run for their lives after a mob pelted stones and fired at them.

news Nuh violence

An additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) of Nuh, her three-year-old daughter, and her staff members had a narrow escape when their car was attacked and set on fire by a mob during the attack on a religious procession in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday, July 31, reveals the FIR. The judge and her daughter hid inside a workshop at the old bus stand which is near the Nuh district court.

An FIR was registered on Tuesday against unknown people on the complaint of Tek Chand, a process server, at a local court in Nuh. The FIR at the City Nuh police station disclosed that Anjali Jain, the ACJM, her daughter, and a few staff members had to run for their lives on Monday as the attackers pelted stones and fired at them.

“Anjali Jain, her daughter, gunman Siyaram, and Tek Chand had gone in the ACJM’s car to SKM Medical College, Nalhar, to get some medicines. Around 2 pm, when they were returning, around 100-150 rioters attacked them near the old bus stand,” the FIR said. The judge, her daughter, and the staff members were saved by lawyers. When a staff member of the judge returned to the spot the next day, he found the car gutted.

Meanwhile, Haryana Director General of Police PK Aggarwal said on Wednesday that an SIT will be formed to investigate the cases of communal violence in Haryana, and that the role of Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar in the clashes was being probed. He added that security has been tightened at all religious places following the Nuh violence and the attack on the Gurugram mosque.

Seven people, including two home guards, a cleric, and four others lost their lives in the riots that erupted in Nuh during the Braj Mandal rally on Monday. The violence spread to Gurugram on Tuesday.

