Monu Manesar, rumours, police negligence: Who stoked the communal fire in Haryana?

According to police, it began with a scuffle between locals and supporters of Monu Manesar.

news Communal violence

By NL Team

At least six people have died in Haryana after communal violence began in Nuh on Monday and soon spread to neighbouring Gurugram. The violence in Nuh was sparked when a mob attempted to block the passage of a religious procession, the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad and other groups. Participants were pelted with stones and 60 of their vehicles were set on fire.

At least 60 people have been injured, including 20 who were admitted to Nuh Medical College, according to police. Two of them had suffered bullet injuries, police said. Seven police officials were among the injured. Police said that 116 people have been arrested so far. Fifteen FIRs have been lodged and police sources indicated that the number could go up to 25 on Wednesday.

As news of the Nuh attack spread, violence crept to Sohna Chowk in Gurugram, where around 60 Muslim-owned shops were vandalised or set on fire. Instances of arson and vandalism were reported until Tuesday night in Badshahpur Chowk and Sectors 66 and 57. A mosque in Sector 57 was attacked and its imam was killed.

Section 144 has now been imposed, internet services snapped, and additional security forces deployed.

But what triggered this sequence of events?

Watch