Communal violence in Haryana’s Nuh: 5 major developments

So far, 116 people have been arrested while 90 others have been detained for questioning in connection with the communal violence in the Nuh district of Haryana.

Tensions continue to escalate in Haryana's Nuh district following clashes during a religious procession organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The incident resulted in the death of six people, including two home guards and an imam. So far, 116 people have been arrested while 90 others have been detained for questioning. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said action against them will be taken after the questioning ends.

Responding to the situation, the Supreme Court directed the authorities to ensure no hate speech occurs during VHP and Bajrang Dal rallies planned for Wednesday, August 2. The court has authorised the deployment of additional forces for security purposes and emphasised the use of CCTV cameras in sensitive areas. Meanwhile, Delhi remains on high alert as protests by VHP and Bajrang Dal are expected near Nirman Vihar Metro Station.

Nuh Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday said that the curfew in the district was being relaxed, allowing people to buy daily essentials for 2 hours from 3pm to 5pm. The curfew was imposed after communal violence broke out in the district on Monday and continued on Tuesday.

Five latest developments from violence-hit Nuh:

1. Supreme Court directs no hate speech at VHP and Bajrang Dal rallies:

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, issued an order to prevent hate speech during the VHP and Bajrang Dal rallies planned for the day. The court called for the state and police to ensure no violence or hate speech targets any community or property. If needed, additional police or paramilitary forces can be deployed. The court emphasised the importance of using CCTV cameras to monitor sensitive areas and preserve the footage.

2. Delhi on high alert as protests loom:

Security has been tightened in Delhi in anticipation of VHP and Bajrang Dal protests near Nirman Vihar Metro Station. The VHP has called for a protest, and both organisations plan to hold a Mahapanchayat in Manesar and a "major demonstration" in Noida. Rahul Dubey, VHP's publicity chief, mentioned that strict actions are being taken at various places, including Gurugram's Sohna and Badshahpur, following fire incidents and other disturbances.

3. Haryana Home Minister highlights conspiracy:

Anil Vij, the Haryana Home Minister, expressed that the situation in Nuh is under control. He said 41 FIRs have been registered, leading to the arrest of 116 individuals. The Home Minister suggested a possible conspiracy behind the clashes, citing the presence of stones, weapons, and bullets, which points to a mastermind. He vowed a thorough investigation and stringent action against those involved.

4. Haryana Chief Minister announces security measures:

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reported that 14 units of paramilitary forces were sent to Nuh, with additional units deployed in Palwal, Faridabad, and Gurugram. He assured that 20 paramilitary forces are in place to prevent unlawful activities in the state. The Chief Minister condemned the loss of lives, including two police personnel, and highlighted the ongoing arrests and detention of suspects.

5. Special Investigation Team formed to probe violence, Says DGP

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be established to probe the cases of communal violence in Haryana. The role of Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar in the clashes is under scrutiny. The state police chief, PK Agrawal, said the situation in Nuh is under control and that the curfew has been temporarily relaxed for the area.

In the wake of communal clashes that erupted during a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession in Haryana's Nuh district, several allegations were made against Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar. However, in an exclusive interview with India Today, Monu Manesar vehemently denied any involvement in the clashes or making any inflammatory statements on social media. He clarified that he did not attend the said procession and instead pointed the finger at Maman Khan, aN MLA with the Haryana Assembly.