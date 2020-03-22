Janata Curfew: Those found outside without reason made to hold placards by Hyd police

Coronavirus Policing

With the entire city shutting down for the 'Janata Curfew' to tackle the spread of COVID-19, the Hyderabad police on Sunday made those who were found on the streets without reason hold placards and do social service.

The police, which deployed personnel across the city, was seen stopping motorists and others who were out on the street and asking them to stay indoors if they did not have a valid reason to be outside.

Some of them were even made to hold placards on the street, especially near the Panjagutta junction, adjacent to Hyderabad Central mall. 'Safety begins with cleanliness', 'Avoid crowd, be proud', 'Use your forearm when you cough or sneeze,' the placards read.

All those found on the roads without a valid reason are being stopped by cops and are made to stand holding these placards at Punjagutta. Stay at home #Hyderabad, it's for our good. #JantaCurfew #jantacurfew22march pic.twitter.com/Yzaxm7alpx — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) March 22, 2020

Speaking to TNM, Thirupathanna, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Panjagutta said, "We made them stand with the placards for around 15 to 20 minutes and then counselled them on the importance of social distancing before asking them to go back indoors."

In other parts of the city, policemen were seen with folded palms, asking the city's residents to go back indoors after stopping them.

All three police commissionerates in the city -- Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda, took steps to ensure that the 'Janata Curfew' was implemented.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced a 24-hour shutdown starting from 6 am on Sunday morning, adding 10 hours to the 'Janata curfew' called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Normal life came to a standstill as buses of state-owned Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) went off the roads while several trains also came to a halt.

Hyderabad Metro and Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) trains were also suspended, bringing public transport to a grinding halt.

Arterial roads in the city were almost deserted. Only a few vehicles were plying, while an overwhelming majority of people remained indoors.

Shops, business establishments and hotels remained closed. Essential services like milk, vegetables supply, police, ambulances, hospitals, medical shops, petrol bunks, water and power supply have been exempted.

Appealing to people to voluntarily participate in the shutdown, KCR said Telangana should set an example for the entire country.

"The people should also make this shutdown a total success as only these measures can protect us from this pandemic," KCR said at a news conference on Saturday.

The state has so far reported 22 COVID-19 positive cases. KCR has not ruled out a total lockdown in the state to check the spread of coronavirus. He also hinted at closing the borders with neighbouring Maharashtra, which has recorded several cases.

The Telangana government has already taken several measures like stepping up surveillance on people who came from abroad this month to ensure that they spend 14 days in quarantine, closure of all educational institutions, ban on public congregations, function halls, gyms, swimming pools, amusement parks, museums, zoos and stadiums.

