Janata curfew: Tollywood stars go live on Instagram to spread coronavirus awareness

The public initiative will see 28 actors going live on Sunday from their respective Instagram pages for 30 minutes each, from 7 am to 9 pm.

In a show of solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday, actors from Tollywood have launched a public initiative dubbed ‘Mana Andhari Kosam’ (For all of us).

As part of the initiative, 28 actors will be going live on their respective Instagram pages for 30 minutes each, over a span of 14 hours, from 7 am to 9 pm.

This includes prominent film personalities like Navdeep, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet, Manchu Manoj, Rahul Ramakrishna, Allari Naresh, Anasuya, Sushanth, Rahul Ravindra, Shriya Saran and Sudheer Babu, to name a few.

The initiative was kicked off by Lakshmi Manchu at 7 am and is scheduled to end at 8.30 pm with a live by Rana Daggubati. The organisers of the event said that there may also be a few surprises for those who tune in.

The actors from the Telugu film industry decided to take this step to encourage more people to stay indoors and practise social distancing to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

The Prime Minister on Sunday urged the nation to become part of ‘Janata Curfew’, saying it will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19. In a recorded video message, he urged people to follow social distancing and remain indoors.

Earlier this month, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Telugu Film Producers Council and Movie Artists Association (MAA) held a meeting and unanimously agreed to postpone all shootings.

Stating that cinema theatres and shootings were interlinked, those who had gathered said that larger film sets employ hundreds of people, which would increase the risk of the virus spreading. Therefore, they decided to shut everything down.

This was in line with the Telangana government’s decision to shut down educational institutions, cinema halls, pubs, bars, swimming pools, museums until March 31.

Coronavirus: Tollywood puts film shootings on hold

Uncertainty in south Indian film industries as releases stalled