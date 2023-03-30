Jagan govt wants ST status for Boyas, but here’s why past proposals were rejected

The Registrar General of India has rejected similar proposals from the previous TDP government, citing government records of the social status of Valmikis/Boyas over the years.

Voices Tribal rights

Adivasi groups are opposing a recent resolution adopted by the Andhra Pradesh state Assembly, proposing that the Union government include Valmikis/Boyas and their subsect communities from the Rayalaseema region in the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST). Several Adivasi groups in the state that are currently classified as STs are demanding that the government withdraw the resolution. The Registrar General of India (RGI) had previously rejected a similar proposal from the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government in 2017, which sought the inclusion of Valmikis and Boyas across Andhra Pradesh in the ST list. This is also why the TDP — the main Opposition party — is now maintaining silence over Adivasi groups’ concerns over the latest resolution.

The Valmiki/Boya communities presently belong to the Backward Classes (A) category in the state, except in Scheduled Areas (Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) areas), where Valmikis enjoy ST status. The estimated population of the Valmiki/Boya communities in Andhra Pradesh is around 20 lakh, according to a study conducted by the state government in 2017. If they are all notified as STs, the ST population in the state would increase from 27.39 lakh (as per the 2011 Census) to nearly 47 lakh, a huge addition to the existing ST population

This could lead to social conflicts like those in Telangana, where disputes have been increasing among the Gond, Koya and other communities, ever since the Lambadas were included in the ST list in 1976 in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. The Gonds and other tribal communities in Telangana allege that this was done for political reasons, and have been demanding the exclusion of the Lambada community from the ST category, alleging that they are unfairly availing of limited opportunities in jobs and education.

The disparities and rising imbalances between developed tribes and developing tribal groups have led to growing tensions among them in Telangana. Along similar lines, Adivasi groups in Andhra Pradesh are opposing the inclusion of the relatively developed Valmiki/Boya communities of the erstwhile districts of Anantapur, Kurnool, Kadapa and Chittoor in the list of STs, as they believe the move would affect their development and rights.

Speaking about the resolution in the Assembly, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy referred to the recommendations of a one-man commission comprising retired IAS officer Samuel Anand Kumar — constituted in October last year to study the social and economic conditions of the Boyas in Rayalaseema — in arriving at the decision.

Read: Explainer: Why Gond Adivasis and Lambada Banjaras are clashing in Telangana

As per existing modalities to grant ST status to a community (as amended in 2002), the claims for inclusion of communities shall be recommended and justified by the concerned state government, and must then be agreed upon by the Registrar General of India (RGI) and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST).

Andhra’s proposal to grant ST status for Valmiki/Boyas rejected twice by RGI

The previous TDP government’s justification for the inclusion of Valmikis/Boyas in the ST list was rejected twice by the RGI on various grounds, in 2018 and 2019. Despite this, the successive YSRCP government seeking their inclusion once again is questionable.

While rejecting the TDP government’s proposal, the RGI cited the Census Report of 1901, which said that the ‘Boya’ call themselves ‘Valmikas’ and ‘Dorabiddas’ (children of chiefs) and claim to be the descendants of the sage Valmiki and Poligars – a powerful feudal class of chieftains. It also said that they closely resemble ‘Besthas’ (a fishing community presently classified under Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Andhra Pradesh) in their customs. The Census Report of 1921 said that Boyas were involved in occupations related to the food industry such as running hotels, as well as trading in clothing, toiletries, fuel etc. The subsequent Census Report of 1931 stated that the Boyas are one of the “great castes” of the Deccan region.

Opposing the TDP government’s stand, the RGI had also noted that according to the Andhra Pradesh District Gazetteers, 1992, Boyas were divided into two classes — Gunta Boya and Pedda Boya — and that services at Vaishnavite temples were performed by Brahmins, Satanis or Boyas. Further substantiating its rejection of the state government’s proposal, the RGI cited Edgar Thurston’s Castes and Tribes of Southern India (first published in 1909), which said that Boyas take the help of Brahmin priests in conducting marriage rituals, and refers to them as “the old fishing castes.”

KS Singh’s People of India: Andhra Pradesh, published by the Anthropological Survey of India in 1996, stated that Boyas were traditionally employed as umbrella carriers during the reign of the Vijayanagara empire (between the 14th Century and 17th Century CE), and names Telugu as their language.

Citing from KS Singh’s work, the RGI further stated that the Boyas occupy a “lower middle status” in the local caste hierarchy. It said that while they rank lower than the Brahmin, Vysya, Reddy and Balija communities, their status is considered to be higher than that of the Chakali community (whose traditional occupation is washing clothes), as well as the Mala and Madiga communities (categorised as Scheduled Castes.) The RGI also noted that according to the same report, the Boyas were considered to be Hindus, and that they worship the Hindu deities, Shiva and Vishnu. A few members of the community are engaged in professions such as doctors, teachers and engineers, the office of the RGI said. The RGI finally concluded that the Boyas do not have any primitiveness, distinct cultural traits, their own dialect etc. — the definitive characteristics of a tribe as set down by the Lokur Committee.

The 1965 Lokur Committee, set up by the Union government to examine the indicators for defining Schedule Tribes, had recommended five criteria for identification — primitive traits, distinct culture, geographical isolation, shyness of contact with the community at large, and backwardness. In February 2014, a task force under the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs concluded that these criteria “may have become obsolete”, and noted that the requirement of “primitivity” indicated a condescending attitude by non-tribal persons. However, on March 15 this year, the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs told the Rajya Sabha that the existing modalities for considering proposals to include communities in the ST list of a state were “adequate,” when asked about plans to identify new criteria other than those set by the Lokur Committee.

Also read: Madiga Dandora: A force no political party can ignore or control

On the other hand, one of the reasons cited by the state government and those seeking ST status is that the Valmikis/Boyas are classified as Scheduled Tribes in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, bordering the Rayalaseema region. However, it may be pertinent to mention here that Boyas are categorised as a Backward Class in Karnataka, while Valmikis were notified as a Scheduled Tribe in 1991. The social conditions of a tribe, however, vary from state to state, and it would not be proper to generalise any tribe as a Scheduled Tribe based on their status in other states.

In light of growing concerns among Adivasis in Andhra Pradesh, there is a need for the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government to review the recent resolution passed by the Assembly. As an alternative, a development board may be constituted to undertake development activities to address the backwardness of Valmiki/Boyas in the Rayalaseema region and to resolve their issues. It is advisable to discuss the matter with the opposing tribal groups and elected representatives from ST communities, before taking further action on the proposal to include Valmikis/Boyas in the ST list.

Read: The Boya agitation for ST status is taking a serious turn in Telugu states

Palla Trinadha Rao is a lawyer and an activist working for tribal rights for more than three decades. Views expressed are the author’s own.