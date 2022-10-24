Vijayâ€™s Varisu and Prabhasâ€™s Adipurush to clash at the box office for Sankranti

â€˜Varisuâ€™, starring Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, is directed by Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally and will be released as â€˜Vaarasuduâ€™ in Telugu.

Flix Cinema

The makers of popular Kollywood actor Vijayâ€™s upcoming film Varisu unveiled a new poster from the film on Monday, October 24, marking the occasion of Deepavali. They also announced that the film will hit the big screens during Pongal next year. The makers also hinted that they will be releasing a series of updates starting from next week. The new poster features Vijay walking amid several men in uniform fallen to the ground while holding a sledgehammer. The film will also be released in Telugu as Vaarasadu.

Helmed by Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally, and bankrolled by Dil Rajuâ€™s Sri Venkateswara Creations, Varisu also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Srikanth, Shaam, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Sangeetha Krish, Samyuktha Karthick, Prakash Raj, SJ Suryah and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. The film will be clashing at the box office with Om Raut directorial Adipurush, an adaptation of Indian epic Ramayana. Adipurush stars actors Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny SIngh and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film is set to hit the big screens on January 12, two days before Pongal. Adipurush will be releasing in five languages â€“ Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Vijayâ€™s last outing was Beast, which had its theatrical release on April 13 this year. Co-starring Pooja Hegde in the lead, the film was helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Beast was bankrolled by Sun Pictures. It opened to a mixed response from audiences and critics. Two of Rashmikaâ€™s films hit the big screens earlier this year. She was part of Telugu film Sita Ramam and the Hindi film Goodbye.