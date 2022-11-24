Makers of Vijay starrer Varisu issued notice for shooting with elephants

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) sent a show cause notice to the makers of actor VIjay’s next movie Varisu seeking an explanation for the use of elephants without prior pre-shoot permission. The notice added that not seeking permission for the use of animals while shooting a film is in violation of the Performing Animals (Registration) Rules, 2001.

AWBI said, “Elephants are protected under Schedule–I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and as per the Rule 7(2) of the Performing Animals (Registration) Rules, 2001, it is necessary to obtain prior permission for using performing animals in films.” While seeking permission, the owner of the animal who wishes to hire or lend an animal to perform in a movie must provide detailed information about the type of animal, its age, physical health, nature of the animal’s performance in the movie, duration for which the animal will be performing and a justification for the use of the animal. Along with the information about the animal, a fitness certificate issued by a veterinary doctor certifying the health and fitness of the animal must also be provided, the notice added.

The AWBI asked the makers of Varisu to submit an explanation on all the violations and stated that action will be taken if it is not submitted within 7 days of receiving the notice. This comes after the filmmakers hit a brick wall when images from the sets in Vizag were reportedly leaked online earlier this month.

The Vamshi Paidipally directorial marks the first time collaboration between actors Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. Bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the star cast of Varisu also includes actors Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Srikanth, Shaam, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Sangeetha Krish, Samyuktha Karthick, Prakash Raj, SJ Suryah and Yogi Babu in significant roles.

The Tamil-Telugu bilingual film is slated for theatrical release during the festival of Pongal next year. Ahead of the release, actor Vijay met with his fan association Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam on November 20, at the Panaiyur office in Chennai. Speaking to fans who indulge in social and relief work through the association, Vijay advised them to take care of their families before being involved in social work and carrying out welfare activities. The Kollywood star had met with members of his fan association after five years.