‘It’ll be a private ceremony’: Vignesh shares details of wedding with Nayanthara

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara will get married on June 9 in a private resort in Chennai’s OMR.

Actor and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan held a pre-wedding press conference on Tuesday, June 7 to make an announcement about his wedding with actor Nayanthara, which is scheduled to take place on June 9. In the press conference which was held on Tuesday in Chennai, Vignesh Shivan revealed that the wedding will be a private ceremony that will take place in Mahabalipuram. Confirming speculation doing the rounds on social media, the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal director said, “We initially planned to hold the ceremony in Tirupathi. But we couldn’t due to logistical issues like difficulty in accomodating all the guests.”

Thanking the media for extending their support to his professional career as a lyricist, filmmaker and producer, Vignesh added that he expects the same kind of support from the press as he embarks on this personal journey too. “Nayanthara and I will be speaking to the media after the wedding, on June 11,” he stated.

Earlier this week, rumours were rife that the ceremony will be digitally streamed on the popular OTT platform Netflix. However, this remains a speculation as no official announcement pertaining to the same was made at the press meet. Earlier this week, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to invite him for the wedding. Images from the meeting had gone viral online.

The filmmaker-actor duo have been together for a few years now. Vignesh Shivan has often taken to social media to post pictures of the couple from holidays and outings. The couple teamed up professionally for the first time for the 2015 Tamil romcom Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, co-starring actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. In 2022, they cast once again teamed up for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also co-starred actor Samantha in the lead.

Nayanthara made the news about her engagement public last year while promoting her film Netrikann in a television show. She revealed that the engagement was a close-knit ceremony which took place in the presence of family members and close friends.



Vignesh Shivan in pre-wedding press meet held in Chennai

