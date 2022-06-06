Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to get married on June 9: All you need to know

The couple met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to invite him for the wedding.

Flix Wedding

Kollywood actor-director couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are getting married on June 9. The Lady Superstar and her director fiance met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son, actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, on June 4 to invite them to the wedding. The event is set to take place in Chennaiâ€™s OMR in a resort, and the ceremony will be private. The couple have invited the media for a pre-wedding meeting on the same day. The wedding is expected to be followed by a star-studded reception.

While earlier reports suggested that Nayanthara and Vignesh would get married in Tirupati, it is now said to take place at a resort in Mahabalipuram. As per media reports, the wedding is likely to be streamed on a popular Over-the-top (OTT) platform. However, official confirmation about the same is awaited

Nayanthara and Vignesh have been together for a few years now. Vignesh, who is quite active on social media, shares their pictures from holidays and outings often. Nayanthara had made news of their engagement public in August last year, while appearing on television channels to promote her film Nettrikann. The engagement ceremony was attended by the coupleâ€™s family members and close friends.



Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan meeting with CM MK Stalin to invite him for the wedding

The two of them first worked together in the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which released in 2015. Their latest film together, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, released last month, and also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha.