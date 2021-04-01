Indian 2 row: Lyca asks Madras HC to restrain Shankar from working in other films

Madras HC reportedly refused to grant an interim injunction restraining director Shankar from directing other movies, and said that orders can be passed only after hearing the directorâ€™s side.

Well-known movie production house Lyca Productions has moved Madras High Court seeking to stop director Shankar from directing any other movies until he completes the works for Indian 2. Lyca, on Thursday, stated that Shankar has already received a portion of his agreed-upon remuneration of Rs 14 crore for the movie, and that the production house was willing to submit the rest of his remuneration of Rs 26 crore with the court. However, the Madras HC reportedly refused to grant an interim injunction restraining director Shankar from directing other movies.



However, Justice PT Asha refused to grant an interim injunction restraining director Shankar from directing the other movies in the meantime. The judge said that orders can be passed only after hearing the directorâ€™s side. A notice has been sent to the director, for which response has to be submitted by April 15.



Lyca Productions has also alleged that the movie has not been completed despite spending Rs 236 crore, which is more than the fixed budget of Rs 180 crore, for the production of the movie. The production house informed the court that the director received Rs 14 crore out of the agreed remuneration of Rs 40 crore and they are ready to even deposit the remaining sum of Rs 26 crore in the High Court.



The talks for making a sequel of the 1996 movie Indian started in September 2017 with the director making the announcement public during the finale of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Kamal Haasan. Kamal, who played the lead in the first Indian movie, announced that he will play as the hero in Indian 2 as well. In October 2017, Lyca productions took over the film from a different production house and work began.



Alongside Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal will play as the female lead. The cast includes Nedumudi Venu, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Delhi Ganesh and Vivek. Music director Anirudh Ravichander and cinematographer Rathnavelu were roped in for the movie. Writers Jeyamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar were also signed to help with the script of the project.



Notably in early 2020, Indian 2â€™s shoot came to an abrupt end following the death of three crew members on the sets due to a freak accident. The team resumed the shoots in February 2021 post the COVID-19 lockdown and expected Kamal Haasan to join the shoot after completing the fourth season of Bigg Boss but with the elections around the corner they are planning to finish the shoot after Kamal Haasan joins for the shoot post elections.