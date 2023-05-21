Illicit liquor tragedy continues in TN: One death reported in Thanjavur

In the wake of the tragic incident where 23 men lost their lives due to consuming spurious alcohol in Tamil Nadu, yet another death has been reported, this time in Thanjavur district. Additionally, a second individual who consumed the illicit liquor has been hospitalised. The deceased, identified as Kuppusamy, reportedly consumed the illicitly produced alcohol that was being sold near a TASMAC bar in Keezhavasal, located in Thanjavur district.

Unfortunately, Kuppusamy passed away immediately after consuming the illicit alcohol from an illegal bar operating in close proximity to a TASMAC liquor store. Meanwhile, the second victim, a 36-year-old man named Vivek, also fell critically ill after consuming the same alcohol and is currently receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

The total number of reported deaths associated with illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu has now reached 24. In another unfortunate incident on Sunday, May 21, K Kanniappan (58), who was undergoing medical treatment, succumbed to his injuries at the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital. Kanniappan was one of the 48 victims of the Villupuram illicit liquor poisoning case. Additionally, five other individuals in Chengalpattu lost their lives earlier in the week due to alcohol poisoning.

As of May 19, a total of 48 individuals were still receiving treatment at the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital. However, recent updates reveal that 22 out of the 48 patients have been discharged as of May 20, indicating positive signs of recovery.

