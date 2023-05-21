Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: Death toll climbs to 23, two more suspects arrested

The deceased has been identified as K Kanniappan (58), who unfortunately succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital.

news Crime

The Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy has claimed another life in Villupuramâ€™s Marakkanam Taluk on Saturday, bringing the total death toll in Villupuram and Chengalpattu to 23. The deceased has been identified as K Kanniappan (58), who unfortunately succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital.

As of May 19, a total of 48 individuals were still undergoing treatment at the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital. However, recent reports indicate that 22 of the 48 have been discharged as of May 20, showing signs of recovery.

Read: Ground report: Residents point to police complicity in Villupuram liquor tragedy

In a significant development, the special team of police investigating the case has identified two additional suspects, namely Prem Kumar (54) from Vellore and Vengatachalapathy (40) from Perambai in Villupuram district. The police promptly took them into custody for further investigation.

Previously, the police issued a statement alleging that a chemical engineer named Ilaya Nambi, employed by a private company in Chennai's Vanagaram, had sold industrial methanol to Ezhumalai, an agent based in Puducherry. Ezhumalai, in turn, had added the toxic substance to illicit alcohol and distributed it to unsuspecting people in Villupuram and Chengalpattu. Alongside Ezhumalai, the police have also arrested Amaran, a liquor salesman from Odiyur in Chengalpattu, Ammavasai, the brother of a DMK councillor from Chithamur in Kancheepuram, and Vijayakumar, a BJP functionary from Chengalpattu, in connection with this case.

Watch: Tamil Nadu spurious liquor deaths: Cheap prices behind high demand for hooch

On May 17, the Tamil Nadu police modified the First Information Report (FIR) and registered section 302 of IPC, which includes charges of attempted murder against the accused individuals. Concurrently, the case is being investigated by the CB-CID, with Additional Superintendent of Police V Gomathi leading the probe.

In response to the grave situation, BJP president K Annamalai has announced his intention to meet Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on May 21. The meeting aims to discuss the issue of illicit liquor and the unfortunate deaths caused by spurious liquor in the state, seeking potential measures to address and prevent such incidents in the future.