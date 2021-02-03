Ilaiyaraaja opens own studio in Kodambakkam after Prasad studio row

The composer will be recording music for director Vetrimaaran's next film at the studio which is situated in Kodambakkam.

news Prasad studio controversy

Music director Ilaiyaraaja who was locked in a dispute with Prasad studios over the use of their theatre for recording purposes has now opened his own studio. The composer will be recording music for director Vetrimaaran's next film at the studio which is situated in Kodambakkam. The film's protagonist is actor Soori and actor Vijay Sethupathi who also stars in the film, visited the studio on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media outside the studio, he said that every individual faces problems in life and that he was no exception. He further added that music was divine and that it will flow freely when needed. He explained that once it was decided that he would move out of Prasad studios, they chose the current location which had earlier been occupied by MM theatre.

In August last year, Music director Ilaiyaraaja had filed a complaint with Chennai Commissioner of Police against the owner of Prasad Studios. In this complaint, Ilaiyaraaja alleged that his room in Prasad Studios was opened without permission. He further complained that musical instruments and handwritten musical notes were damaged or sold in the black market.

Ilaiyaraaja was first given the use of recording room 1 in 1977 by the founder of Prasad studios. In 2019, LV Prasad's grandson Sai Prasad allegedly took over the studio and threatened to disconnect electricity and other facilities. Henchmen allegedly attempted to usurp the property, as per the composer's complaint.

The music director further moved the Madras High Court seeking a direction to restrain Prasad Studio owners from interfering in his possession of the studio.He demanded Rs.50 lakh as compensation due to mental agony caused by the forcible eviction. The owner of the studio allegedly sold his belongings in the black market during the lockdown.

As far as the case is concerned, the Madras High Court in December asked the counsel representing LV Prasad studios why Ilaiyaraaja cannot be allowed to hold a mediation in the premises and take his belongings. While the opposing counsel agreed that he could collect his possessions, they would need to deliberate on whether he could mediate at the venue.