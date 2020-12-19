Why can’t Ilaiyaraaja meditate at recording theatre for one day, HC asks Prasad Studio

Ilaiyaraaja had moved the Madras HC seeking a direction to restrain Prasad Studio owners from interfering in his possession of the studio.

The Madras High Court (HC) on Friday asked the owners of LV Prasad Studio as to why music composer Ilaiyaraaja should not be allowed to meditate in the sound recording room for just one day. The court also asked the question based on the observation that the legendary music director was composing and recording music from recording room 1 (known as Ilaiyaraaja Recording Theatre) at Prasad Digital Film Laboratories for more than 35 years.

Ilaiyaraaja had moved the Madras HC seeking a direction to restrain Prasad Studio owners from interfering in his possession of the studio. The music composer also sought Rs 50 lakh for the mental agony since the owners forcibly evicted him. The music director also filed a complaint with Chennai Commissioner of Police against the owners of the studio alleging that they damaged his belongings and sold them in the black market during the lockdown.

On Friday, senior counsel PS Raman appearing for the musician told the court that the music director does not want to move a civil suit if the owners permit him to meditate at the recording studio for a day and allow him to take his belongings.

The counsel appearing for Prasad Studio owners, PH Arvindh Pandian and advocate Abdul Saleem said that they do not have any objection with Ilaiyaraaja taking all his belongings but sought time till Monday to decide on permitting the music director to meditate on the premises.

Justice Kumar, citing that Indians are known to treat even their enemies with compassion, asked as to why Ilaiyaraaja should not be permitted to visit and meditate in the studio where he composed music for the past 35 years.

Following this, the judge granted time till Monday to decide on allowing Ilaiyaraaja to meditate for one day at the studio.

Ilaiyaraaja has been composing at the studio for the past 35 years based on the verbal agreement between late LV Prasad and him. However, the heirs of LV Prasad, wanting to evict the music director, reportedly locked the studio and denied him access.