I-T raids against top Kollywood producers Kalaipuli Dhanu, SR Prabhu, Gnanavelraja

The Income Tax Department started raiding nearly 40 locations in Madurai and 10 locations in Chennai on Tuesday, and the raids are still underway at several places.

Among the list of top Kollywood financiers being raided by the Income Tax Department on Tuesday, August 2, prominent producers including Kalaipuli S Dhanu, Gnanavelraja, SR Prabu were added to the list. The Income Tax department raided over 40 locations in Madurai and 10 locations in Chennai during the wee hours of Tuesday. Kollywood financier GN Anbu Chezhiyanâ€™s residence and Gopapuram Cinema offices in Madurai and Chennai were raided for the third time now.

Sakthi film factoryâ€™s Sakthivel, Singam-2 producer Prince picturesâ€™ Lakshman, producers Thanu, SR Prabhu, Gnanavelraja, Sathya Jothi Thiyagarajanâ€™s residences were also raided. Ganavelraja recently produced Teddy (starring Arya) and Theal (starring Prabhu Deva).

The searches, which began at around 7 am in Madurai and Chennai, are still underway at several places. Sources in the I-T department say that those being raided have produced, financed and distributed several big ticket projects in the recent past.

Studio Green Gnanavelraja is close to actor Suryaâ€™s family and has also produced several movies of the actor. Similarly, SR Prabhu is also closely associated with actors Surya and Karthi and has produced several films starring Karthi.

It may be noted that the I-T department officials had raided the properties of Anbu Chezhiyan and seized around Rs 77 crore in February 2020. This raid was conducted after the release of actor Vijayâ€™s Bigil, and both the actor and producer Kalapathi Agoram of the film had come under the I-T scanner.

