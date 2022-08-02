I-T raids against Kollywood top film financier Anbu Cheziyan, 40 locations searched

This is the second time that Anbu Chezhiyan has been raided by Income Tax officials, and a few top film producers have also come under the scanner.

Flix IT Raid

In a massive crackdown against Kollywood top financiers, the Income Tax Department carried out raids across the state in the wee hours of Tuesday, August 2. The I-T Department raided over 40 locations in Madurai and 10 locations in Chennai. Locations linked with Kollywood financier GN Anbu Chezhiyan were raided, including his residence and Gopapuram Cinema offices in Madurai and Chennai. This is the second time that Anbuchezhiyan has been raided by Income Tax officials, and a few top film producers have also come under the scanner.

In Chennai and Madurai, Income Tax department officials are conducting raids at his residence and offices. Around 40 places are being searched and raids are being carried out at atleast 10 locations in Chennai. Income Tax department sources say some top producers have also come under the scanner and raids are being carried out at their offices too in Chennai. The searches began at around 7 am in Madurai and Chennai, and police have been deployed at these locations.

Earlier in February 2020, I-T officials raided Anbu Chezhiyaâ€™s house in Chennai following the release of actor Vijay starrer Bigil. The officials reportedly seized as much as Rs 65 crore in cash from there. Actor Vijay and producer Kalapathi Agoram had come under the scanner as well.

Industry sources have told TNM that Anbu Chezhiyan, who has backed several high-grossing films, is also accused of loan shark behaviour. In November 2017, he was accused of abetting the suicide of producer Ashok Kumar, who took his own life allegedly due to harassment by Anbuchezhiyan over debts.

Earlier, TNM reported how financial deals with Anbu Chezhiyan had landed directors and producers from the Tamil film industry in trouble. The Income Tax department has zeroed in on producers who borrowed money from Anbu Cheziyan. Top producers received notices from Income tax authorities asking them to explain about the money borrowed from Anbu Cheziyan.

