Hyderabadâ€™s Bahadurpura flyover to be inaugurated on April 19

The six-lane flyover built at a cost of Rs 69 crore is meant to ease traffic congestion at the Bahadurpura junction.

news Infrastructure

Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the Bahadurpura flyover in Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 19. Built at a total cost of Rs 69 crore, the six-lane, two-way flyover is 690 metres long. It has been constructed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) under the Telangana governmentâ€™s Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). The flyover is meant to ease traffic at the Bahadurpura junction, and ease travel for people travelling towards Nehru Zoological Park, and for those travelling from Aramghar towards LB Nagar.

Another elevated corridor is also under construction nearby, connecting Aramghar and Nehru Zoological Park. This second flyover which is around 4 km long, is expected to be completed next year, reportedly delayed due to problems in property acquisition. For the Bahadurpura flyover, around 45 properties had to be acquired, including two government properties, while the remaining 43 were demolished. A property of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) â€“ a 33 KV AB switch near the Nehru Zoological Park â€“ also had to be shifted for the construction of the flyover.

Minister KTR announced the date of inauguration for the flyover on Twitter on Sunday, April 17.

Earlier on January 1, the Shaikpet flyover, another six-lane, two-way flyover built by GHMC under SRDP, at a cost of Rs 333 crore, was inaugurated. The Shaikpet flyover, which is 2.7 km long, connects Tolichowki to Raidurg while bypassing four intersections â€“ Seven Tombs, Film Nagar Main Road, OU Colony, and Whisper Valley. It is meant to ease the flow of traffic between Rethibowli and Gachibowli.

Before that, on December 28, another flyover was inaugurated at the Owaisi-Midhani junction, connecting LB Nagar and Aramghar. The 1.36 km long flyover, built with an estimated budget of Rs 80 crore under SRDP, is a three-lane uni-directional flyover meant to ease traffic at Owaisi Hospital junction and Midhani junction, and help people working in Union government offices located in the area like Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) and Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL).