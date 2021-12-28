Hyderabad’s new Owaisi-Midhani junction flyover named after APJ Abdul Kalam

The 1.36 km long flyover was built with an estimated budget of Rs 80 crore under the Telangana government’s Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

Hyderabad now has a new flyover at the Owaisi-Midhani junction which connects LB Nagar and Aramghar. The 1.36 km long flyover was built with an estimated budget of Rs 80 crore under the Telangana government’s Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). It is three lanes wide and uni-directional.

The flyover is expected to decongest traffic at Owaisi Hospital junction and Midhani junction, and help people working in Union government offices located in the area like Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) and Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL).

Hyderabad Member of Parliament (MP) Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and state Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy were present at the inauguration.

Taking to Twitter, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao said, “A short video on the just inaugurated Owaisi-Midhani Junction flyover built under SRDP by GHMC. We have decided to name it after Hon’ble former president APJ Abdul Kalam Ji. Small tribute a great man who worked at DRDO & also lived in the neighbourhood for over a decade (sic).”

Earlier this week, Special Chief Secretary, Urban Development, Arvind Kumar had said that vertical gardens have also been developed on the pillars of the flyover. “With 79 vertical gardens (on flyover pillars) including ongoing ones on Shaikpet & Owaisi flyover & Bio- diversity junction, #Hyderabad now has the largest number of these V gardens when compared with any City in India. We will make it 100+ this coming year (sic),” he tweeted.

The SRDP is part of the state's plan to construct multi-layer flyovers over key junctions in the city, to ease traffic movement in high-traffic density corridors. However, some of the projects under the SRDP, including the construction of flyovers at the city’s KBR park, have drawn flak from environmentalists. Citizens have also moved the High Court against the move.