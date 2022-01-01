Hyderabad’s new Shaikpet flyover inaugurated by KTR, Union Tourism Min

The 2.7 km-long flyover will bypass four crossroads, including Seven Tombs, and Film Nagar Main Road.

The Shaikpet flyover in Hyderabad, intended to ease flow of traffic between Rethibowli and Gachibowli, was inaugurated on Saturday, January 1. The six-lane, two-way flyover was built at a cost of Rs 333 crore by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) under the Telangana government’s Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). The flyover, which is 2.7 km long, will connect Tolichowki to Raidurg and will bypass four intersections, including Seven Tombs, Film Nagar Main Road, OU Colony, and Whisper Valley, according to The New Indian Express.

The flyover was inaugurated by Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy, and state Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao. This is the second flyover to be inaugurated in Hyderabad within the span of a week. Earlier on December 28, a 1.36 km-long flyover at the Owaisi-Midhani junction connecting LB Nagar and Aramghar was inaugurated. Built with an estimated budget of Rs 80 crore under the SRDP, the three-lane unidirectional flyover was named after former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

Taking to Twitter, Minister KTR wrote, “Starting the new year, by bridging the old with the new. Extremely happy to inaugurate the 6 lane, 2.71 km long shaikpet flyover connecting Tolichowki to Raidurg built at a cost of ₹333Cr. Another milestone in our effort to ease traffic in #Hyderabad through GHMC’s #SRDP program (sic).”

Earlier on December 26, Special Chief Secretary for Urban Development Arvind Kumar had said that vertical gardens have been developed on the pillars of these flyovers. “With 79 vertical gardens (on flyover pillars) including ongoing ones on Shaikpet & Owaisi flyover & Bio-diversity junction, #Hyderabad now has the largest number of these V gardens when compared with any City in India. We will make it 100+ this coming year (sic),” he tweeted.

Under the SRDP, the Telangana government plans to construct multilayer flyovers over key junctions in Hyderabad with the objective of easing traffic movement in high-traffic density corridors. However, some of the projects under the SRDP, including the construction of flyovers at the city’s KBR park, have drawn flak from environmentalists, with a few citizens even moving the High Court against the move.

