Hyderabad minor raped inside car on city's busy road, 4th incident coming to light

While the incident happened in a parking place on Necklace Road in April, a case was registered on June 4 and the accused was arrested on June 5.

In yet another rape case of a minor that has come to light in Hyderabad in the wake of the Jubilee Hills gangrape incident, an orphaned girl was raped in a car on Necklace Road. The incident happened on April 20 in the afternoon, at the parking place opposite to the Love Hyderabad Sculpture on Necklace Road. A case was registered recently on June 4 at the Humayun Nagar police station, based on a complaint filed by an Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) official.

The 16-year-old survivor had become acquainted with the accused, a 23-year-old man named Suresh, in her daily routine of returning to her hostel from college, according to the complaint. Suresh, who works as a driver and helper at a photocopy shop, would meet the survivor often. He gifted her a mobile phone and they would talk frequently, the police said. On April 20, the survivor left her hostel in the morning along with three other girls and went to attend a classmateâ€™s birthday celebrations at Necklace Road. Around 12 pm, Suresh arrived there and in the midst of the birthday celebrations, he asked the survivor to go aside with him to the parking place to get a cake. After getting into the car, a red Chevrolet Spark, Suresh allegedly raped her.

The Humayun Nagar police have registered a zero FIR under Sections 376(2) (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 read with 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and transferred the case to the Ramgopalpet police station for further investigation. The accused Suresh was arrested on the evening of June 5.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police are still making efforts to nab the fifth accused in the gangrape of a 17-year-old girl in Jubilee Hills. So far, three minors (children in conflict with the law) and one man have been arrested by the police. The fifth accused, who is yet to be nabbed, is 18-year-old Umair Khan, who is reportedly the nephew of an MLA.

